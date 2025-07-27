Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 744 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $561,714,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

