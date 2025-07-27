Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

