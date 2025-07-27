Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,592 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

