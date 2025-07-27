Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Seneschal Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

