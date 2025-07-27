ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 934 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

