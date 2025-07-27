ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

