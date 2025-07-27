Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,980 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 25.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, June 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 472.19%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

