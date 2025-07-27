Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,980,000 after purchasing an additional 796,629 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,212,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,497,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,985,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,834,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 600,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $258.62 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $291.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

