ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,937,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 167,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 263,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

