ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $137,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,605,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $292.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.20, a PEG ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.23.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

