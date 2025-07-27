Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Position Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,201 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Standard BioTools by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

