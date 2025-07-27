ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fiverr International by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

