Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 377.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after buying an additional 86,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

