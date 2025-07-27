ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

TATT stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $403.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TATT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

(Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.