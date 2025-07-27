Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Black Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 103,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

