COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of COMPASS Pathways worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CMPS stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

