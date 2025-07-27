Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 405 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in PACCAR by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 343,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

