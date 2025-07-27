Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cencora by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.53. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

