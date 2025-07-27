Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

