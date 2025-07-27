Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 747,575 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

