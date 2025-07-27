Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 98,868 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 178,965 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in HP by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 61,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in HP by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.67 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.40%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

