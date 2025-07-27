Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,100.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,066,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.43.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $644.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $651.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.