Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 237.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

