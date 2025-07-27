Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.2%

HLT opened at $273.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.