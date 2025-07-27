5,800 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,824,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,903,000 after buying an additional 159,016 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 458,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 108.66%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

