iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,299,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 293,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.