Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

