Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

