Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $59.35 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

