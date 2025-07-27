Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Decreased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $709.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

