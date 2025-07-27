Motco Buys 10,304 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Motco raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 235,919 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

DFIS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

