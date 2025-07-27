FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 153.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SouthState by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SouthState by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.