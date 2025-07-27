Motco Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Motco grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,035,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

