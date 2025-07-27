FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Analog Devices by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after acquiring an additional 896,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $128,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $227.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.