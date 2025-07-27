Motco Sells 600 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Motco lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

