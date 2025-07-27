Motco Has $51,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $81.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

