Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5%

ONEOK stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

