LPL Financial LLC Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.57% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $1,332,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,337 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

