Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 725 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT opened at $41.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

