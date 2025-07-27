Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 1,515 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

