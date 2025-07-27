Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 1,068 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

