Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $538,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

