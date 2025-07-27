iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137,268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $887,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.