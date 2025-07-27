Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97,375.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

