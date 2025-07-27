Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 27 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $370.74 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.