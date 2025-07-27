Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 1,235 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.