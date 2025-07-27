Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 39,820 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,820 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $349,699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $48,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

