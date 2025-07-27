Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $311.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.