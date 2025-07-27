Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Diodes Stock Down 0.3%
Diodes stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.46.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.