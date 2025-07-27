Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Stock Down 0.3%

Diodes stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

