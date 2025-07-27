American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1%

American International Group stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

